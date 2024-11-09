Previous
Wishing Well in Autumn Light by veronicalevchenko
160 / 365

Wishing Well in Autumn Light

Day 160 - Wishing Well in Autumn Light

A charming stone wishing well basks in the glow of golden autumn leaves, with sunlight streaming through the trees. Nestled near a tranquil lakeside, this idyllic scene captures the essence of rustic serenity and seasonal beauty.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
