Tower of Autumnal Light by veronicalevchenko
162 / 365

Tower of Autumnal Light

Day 162 - Tower of Autumnal Light

Looking up at a stately aspen tree, its smooth white bark leads the eye toward a dazzling canopy of golden leaves, set against a vibrant blue sky. The perspective highlights the grandeur of nature and the warm beauty of autumn's embrace.
11th November 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
45% complete

Photo Details

