Serenity Under an Open Sky by veronicalevchenko
163 / 365

Serenity Under an Open Sky

Day 163 - Serenity Under an Open Sky

A tranquil lakeside view unfolds under a vast expanse of soft clouds and sunlight. The gentle sparkle of water mirrors the peaceful sky, while autumn hues along the shoreline add a touch of warmth to this serene landscape.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
45% complete

