Kindred Spirits: Loki and Achilles by veronicalevchenko
Kindred Spirits: Loki and Achilles

Day 167 - Kindred Spirits: Loki and Achilles

In black and white, their story flows,
Two noble steeds, a bond that shows.
Loki bold, Achilles kind,
Strength and grace in hearts aligned.

Through fields they roam, beneath the sky,
A timeless bond, no words supply.
In captured light, their tale is spun,
Two steadfast souls, forever one.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

