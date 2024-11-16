Kindred Spirits: Loki and Achilles

In black and white, their story flows,

Two noble steeds, a bond that shows.

Loki bold, Achilles kind,

Strength and grace in hearts aligned.



Through fields they roam, beneath the sky,

A timeless bond, no words supply.

In captured light, their tale is spun,

Two steadfast souls, forever one.