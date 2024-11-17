Previous
Elegance in Utility by veronicalevchenko
168 / 365

Elegance in Utility

Day 168 - Elegance in Utility

An intricately detailed radiator stands as a blend of function and artistry, framed by the graceful marble surroundings. Its ornate design and craftsmanship transform a utilitarian object into a timeless piece of decor.
17th November 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
46% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
November 27th, 2024  
