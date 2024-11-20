Sign up
Sunset Reflections
Day 171 - Sunset Reflections
The setting sun casts its golden rays over a tranquil lake, with soft clouds streaking across a vibrant blue sky. The perfect symmetry of the reflection on the still water enhances the serene beauty of this peaceful moment in nature.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
