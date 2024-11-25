Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
176 / 365
Still Waters, Open Skies
Day 176 - Still Waters, Open Skies
A tranquil lake mirrors the expansive blue sky, framed by a lush treeline in perfect reflection. The calm shoreline, with its simple dock and greenery, adds a touch of charm to this serene scene, inviting quiet moments of contemplation.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
178
photos
11
followers
15
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
25th November 2024 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close