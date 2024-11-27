Previous
Leera's Luminescence by veronicalevchenko
178 / 365

Leera's Luminescence

Day 178 - Leera's Luminescence

Leera's expressive eyes and striking whiskers are beautifully captured in this low-key portrait. The dramatic lighting and shadows emphasize her curious and elegant nature, creating a captivating and artistic image.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact