Day 180 - Baikal's Big-Eyed Charm



Here's Baikal, looking up with those irresistible, wide eyes that seem to hold so much curiosity. I love how this black-and-white shot captures every detail of his face—from his sleek fur pattern to those adorable whiskers. This is such a classic Baikal moment, full of charm and personality!