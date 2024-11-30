Previous
Saiga's Gaze by veronicalevchenko
Saiga’s Gaze

Day 181 - Saiga's Gaze

A quiet moment with Saiga, his eyes full of warmth and wisdom.
30th November 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Barb ace
So sweet!
January 30th, 2025  
