Previous
181 / 365
Saiga’s Gaze
Day 181 - Saiga’s Gaze
A quiet moment with Saiga, his eyes full of warmth and wisdom.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
1
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th November 2024 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
So sweet!
January 30th, 2025
