Silent Watcher by veronicalevchenko
183 / 365

Silent Watcher

Day 183 - Silent Watcher

A hawk perches among the bare branches, surveying its domain with quiet intensity.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

