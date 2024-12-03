Previous
Winter's Lace by veronicalevchenko
184 / 365

Winter's Lace

Day 184 - Winter’s Lace

Delicate ice crystals cling to the branches, nature’s own intricate frost embroidery.
3rd December 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

