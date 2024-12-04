Previous
Reaching Skyward by veronicalevchenko
185 / 365

Reaching Skyward

Day 185 - Reaching Skyward

A towering tree stands against the winter sky, its bare branches weaving patterns of strength and resilience.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
