Frozen Rosebud by veronicalevchenko
186 / 365

Frozen Rosebud

Day 186 - Frozen Rosebud

A single rosebud, kissed by frost, holds onto the last traces of autumn’s warmth.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
51% complete

Photo Details

