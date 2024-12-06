Previous
Edge of Winter by veronicalevchenko
Edge of Winter

Day 187 - Edge of Winter

Ice crystals dust the leaves, transforming them into delicate works of frozen art.
6th December 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
