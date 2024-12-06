Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
187 / 365
Edge of Winter
Day 187 - Edge of Winter
Ice crystals dust the leaves, transforming them into delicate works of frozen art.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
187
photos
11
followers
15
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
6th December 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close