Frozen Sunlit Hills by veronicalevchenko
189 / 365

Frozen Sunlit Hills

Day 189 - Frozen Sunlit Hills

The sun blazes over snow-covered hills, casting a glow over the serene winter landscape.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
52% complete

