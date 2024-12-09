Previous
Expanse of Ice and Sky by veronicalevchenko
190 / 365

Expanse of Ice and Sky

Day 190 - Expanse of Ice and Sky

Endless stretches of snow and sky blend together, with wisps of clouds painting the horizon.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
