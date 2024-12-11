Previous
Next
Serene Drift by veronicalevchenko
192 / 365

Serene Drift

Day 192 - Serene Drift

A mallard floats effortlessly, its intricate feathers mirrored in the water below.
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact