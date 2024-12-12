Previous
Winter Strider by veronicalevchenko
193 / 365

Winter Strider

Day 193 - Winter Strider

A mallard steps cautiously between snow and pavement, its vibrant colors standing out against the frost.
12th December 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
53% complete

