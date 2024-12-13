Previous
Swans & Friends by veronicalevchenko
194 / 365

Swans & Friends

Day 194 - Swans & Friends

Two swans glide gracefully through the dark water, surrounded by the soft reflections of winter’s light and a few friends.
13th December 2024 13th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
53% complete

