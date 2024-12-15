Sign up
196 / 365
Echoes in the Sky
Day 196 - Echoes in the Sky
Snow-capped peaks rise in stark contrast against a vast sky, where a lone contrail carves a fleeting path through the clouds.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
