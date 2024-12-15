Previous
Echoes in the Sky by veronicalevchenko
Echoes in the Sky

Day 196 - Echoes in the Sky

Snow-capped peaks rise in stark contrast against a vast sky, where a lone contrail carves a fleeting path through the clouds.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
