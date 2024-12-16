Previous
Celestial Imprint by veronicalevchenko
197 / 365

Celestial Imprint

Day 197 - Celestial Imprint

A mysterious sun motif emerges from the shadows, glowing with an ethereal blue hue. The engraved face seems to whisper secrets of the cosmos, locked within the stone.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
56% complete

