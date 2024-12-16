Sign up
197 / 365
Celestial Imprint
Day 197 - Celestial Imprint
A mysterious sun motif emerges from the shadows, glowing with an ethereal blue hue. The engraved face seems to whisper secrets of the cosmos, locked within the stone.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Views
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
16th December 2024 5:28pm
