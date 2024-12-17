Previous
Winter's Embrace by veronicalevchenko
Winter's Embrace

Day 198 - Winter's Embrace

A blanket of pristine snow stretches toward the rugged mountain peaks, framed by a sky brushed with soft, swirling clouds. The crisp air and untouched landscape capture the quiet serenity of winter’s hold.
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
