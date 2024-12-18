Previous
Crystalline Silence by veronicalevchenko
199 / 365

Crystalline Silence

Day 199 - Crystalline Silence

A delicate layer of frost sparkles under the winter sun, each ice crystal catching the light like tiny gems. The cold bites, yet beauty lingers in the fleeting shimmer of nature’s frozen artistry.
18th December 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
