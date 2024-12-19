Previous
Next
Alpine Majesty by veronicalevchenko
200 / 365

Alpine Majesty

Day 200 - Alpine Majesty

Snow-draped peaks rise above a dense evergreen forest, set against an impossibly blue sky. The crisp air and distant summits invite the soul to wander where the wild remains untouched.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact