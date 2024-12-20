Previous
Next
Winter Monarch by veronicalevchenko
201 / 365

Winter Monarch

Day 201 - Winter Monarch

A noble elk stands against a snowy expanse, its breath visible in the crisp air. With its antlers reaching skyward, it embodies the quiet strength of the wild, unbothered by the storm rolling in behind it.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact