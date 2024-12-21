Previous
Frostbound Guardian by veronicalevchenko
202 / 365

Frostbound Guardian

Day 202 - Frostbound Guardian

Standing tall against the winter landscape, this elk exudes quiet confidence amidst the snow and stormy skies. Its piercing gaze and majestic antlers command respect, a true sentinel of the frozen wilderness.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
56% complete

