Silent Gaze by veronicalevchenko
203 / 365

Silent Gaze

Day 203 - Silent Gaze

A striking black-and-white portrait captures the deep, reflective eye of an elk, revealing a quiet wisdom. The intricate textures of fur and antler stand in stark contrast, telling a story of resilience and survival.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

