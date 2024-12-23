Previous
Frostborn Elegance by veronicalevchenko
Frostborn Elegance

Day 204 - Frostborn Elegance

A female elk, aka "cow" stands poised against the wintry backdrop, her piercing gaze full of quiet curiosity. Snowflakes cling to her fur, a testament to the resilience and grace of a mature female thriving in the frozen wilderness.
Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
