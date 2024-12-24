Sign up
Winter Gathering
Day 205 - Winter Gathering
A herd of elk finds comfort in numbers as they rest and feed in the snow-covered expanse. With storm clouds brewing over the distant mountains, they remain unfazed, embracing the rhythm of winter’s embrace.
24th December 2024
24th Dec 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Views
