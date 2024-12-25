Previous
Herd Whispers by veronicalevchenko
206 / 365

Herd Whispers

Day 206 - Herd Whispers

A group of cow elk gathers closely, their sleek coats and attentive gazes reflecting their strong social bonds. In the heart of winter, they rely on one another, moving as a unified force through the frozen landscape.
25th December 2024 25th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact