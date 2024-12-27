Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
Snow King Saiga and His Frozen Kingdom
Day 208 - Snow King Saiga and His Frozen Kingdom
With his trusty green toy half-buried in the snow, Saiga stands victorious, ready for the next round of winter fun. His icy whiskers and determined gaze prove that no snowbank is too deep for this fearless frosty explorer!
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
