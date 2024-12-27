Previous
Snow King Saiga and His Frozen Kingdom by veronicalevchenko
208 / 365

Snow King Saiga and His Frozen Kingdom

Day 208 - Snow King Saiga and His Frozen Kingdom

With his trusty green toy half-buried in the snow, Saiga stands victorious, ready for the next round of winter fun. His icy whiskers and determined gaze prove that no snowbank is too deep for this fearless frosty explorer!
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact