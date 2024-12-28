Previous
Golden Meadow Senior Portrait by veronicalevchenko
209 / 365

Golden Meadow Senior Portrait

Day 209 - Golden Meadow Senior Portrait

Surrounded by wild grasses swaying in the breeze, she embraces the warmth of the country landscape in her senior portrait. This is one of my favorite captures, perfectly blending her natural beauty with the peaceful charm of the outdoors.
28th December 2024

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

