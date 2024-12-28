Sign up
Golden Meadow Senior Portrait
Day 209 - Golden Meadow Senior Portrait
Surrounded by wild grasses swaying in the breeze, she embraces the warmth of the country landscape in her senior portrait. This is one of my favorite captures, perfectly blending her natural beauty with the peaceful charm of the outdoors.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
Firebird325
@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
28th December 2024 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
