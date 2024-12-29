Previous
Sunlit Country Senior Portrait by veronicalevchenko
210 / 365

Sunlit Country Senior Portrait

Day 210 - Sunlit Country Senior Portrait

Bathed in golden afternoon light, she radiates elegance and tranquility in this enchanting outdoor senior portrait. This is another one of my favorite shots, where the soft glow and rustic scenery create a timeless and dreamy moment.
29th December 2024

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
58% complete

Photo Details

