Dreaming in Comfort
213 / 365

Dreaming in Comfort

Day 213 - Dreaming in Comfort

Nestled on a soft pillow, Baikal drifts into a peaceful slumber, his markings blending seamlessly with the cozy surroundings. This is one of my favorite captures, showcasing his serene and relaxed nature.
1st January 2025

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
