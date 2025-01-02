Previous
Next
Golden Harvest by veronicalevchenko
214 / 365

Golden Harvest

Day 214 - Golden Harvest

A bee busily gathers nectar from a vibrant zinnia, basking in the warm glow of the sun. This is one of my favorite captures, highlighting the delicate balance of nature in full bloom.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact