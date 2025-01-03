Previous
Wrapped in Warmth by veronicalevchenko
215 / 365

Wrapped in Warmth

Day 215 - Wrapped in Warmth

Baikal peeks out from beneath a patterned blanket, his piercing green eyes full of curiosity. This is one of my favorite captures, perfectly portraying his regal yet playful personality.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
60% complete

