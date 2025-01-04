Previous
Next
A Feast for the Eyes by veronicalevchenko
216 / 365

A Feast for the Eyes

Day 216 - A Feast for the Eyes

This beautifully plated sushi roll, topped with crispy tempura and bright tobiko, is a work of edible art. This is one of my favorite captures, where rich colors and textures make the dish as stunning as it is delicious.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact