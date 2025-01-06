Previous
Next
Nature's Dewy Canvas by veronicalevchenko
218 / 365

Nature's Dewy Canvas

Day 218 - Nature’s Dewy Canvas

Fallen autumn leaves, kissed by raindrops, create a tapestry of rich colors and textures. This is one of my favorite captures, perfectly reflecting the fleeting beauty of a rainy day.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact