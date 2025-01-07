Previous
Baikal's Unwavering Stare by veronicalevchenko
219 / 365

Baikal's Unwavering Stare

Day 219 - Baikal’s Unwavering Stare

With his intense green eyes and strong features, Baikal sits poised in soft lighting. This is one of my favorite captures, showcasing his quiet strength and elegance.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
