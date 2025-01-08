Previous
Next
Through the Wooden Gates by veronicalevchenko
220 / 365

Through the Wooden Gates

Day 220 - Through the Wooden Gates

An old wooden fort stands against a blue sky, its weathered beams holding stories of the past. This is one of my favorite captures, where the dramatic perspective and rustic textures create a striking composition.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact