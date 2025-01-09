Previous
Baikal in Thought
Baikal in Thought

Day 221 - Baikal in Thought

A soft focus and warm light highlight Baikal’s contemplative expression. This is one of my favorite captures, with his alert ears and gentle gaze capturing a moment of feline wisdom and curiosity.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

