Fern Passage by veronicalevchenko
222 / 365

Fern Passage

Day 222 - Fern Passage

A narrow footbridge disappears into a lush, fern-filled forest, inviting quiet footsteps and the wonder of hidden woodland paths.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
61% complete

