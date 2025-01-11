Previous
Lakeside Calm by veronicalevchenko
223 / 365

Lakeside Calm

Day 223 - Lakeside Calm

A gentle path curves through emerald fields toward a still lake framed by pines and distant hills, where sky and water meet in quiet harmony.
11th January 2025

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
