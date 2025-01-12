Previous
Forest Alchemy by veronicalevchenko
224 / 365

Forest Alchemy

Day 224 - Forest Alchemy

Clustered mushrooms emerge from a mossy log like tiny forest lanterns, transforming decay into delicate life under the redwood canopy.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Photo Details

