Forest Flame by veronicalevchenko
Forest Flame

Day 225 - Forest Flame

A delicate cluster of red wood sorrel leaves glows like embers on the forest floor, rising boldly from the damp earth in a quiet celebration of resilience.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

