Golden Flow by veronicalevchenko
226 / 365

Golden Flow

Day 226 - Golden Flow

Crystal-clear water tumbles over sunlit granite, turning a quiet mountainside stream into a shimmering ribbon of gold and blue.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

@veronicalevchenko
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
April 9th, 2025  
