Previous
Next
Fern light by veronicalevchenko
227 / 365

Fern light

Day 227 - Fern light

Sunbeams pierce the redwood canopy to spotlight a sea of sword ferns, casting a magical glow on the heart of the forest floor.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I feel I'm in a fairytale
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact