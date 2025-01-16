Previous
Forest Sentinel by veronicalevchenko
228 / 365

Forest Sentinel

Day 228 - Forest Sentinel

A lone mushroom rises tall and proud among the fallen needles, its dark gills etched like the pages of a forest's secret journal.
16th January 2025

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I'm beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I've used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely presentation
April 9th, 2025  
