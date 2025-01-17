Previous
Next
Pebble and Fern Creek by veronicalevchenko
229 / 365

Pebble and Fern Creek

Day 229 - Pebble and Fern Creek

Tucked between mossy trunks and fern-covered walls, a woodland creek winds over stones and fallen logs in a gentle, glassy whisper.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Firebird325

@veronicalevchenko
Hi everyone! I’m beyond excited to dive deeper into photography! While I’ve used cameras before, this is my first one that truly lets me capture images...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact